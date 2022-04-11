Pelosi tests negative for COVID, set to exit isolation

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced on Monday that she has tested negative for COVID-19 and will exit isolation on Tuesday.

Pelosi, who tested positive for the virus on Thursday, said she is exiting isolation at the direction of the Capitol’s attending physician and in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for asymptomatic individuals.

Today, happily I tested negative for COVID. Tomorrow, I will be exiting isolation at the direction of the Capitol’s Attending Physician and consistent with CDC guidelines for asymptomatic individuals. Many thanks to everyone for their good wishes, chocolates and chicken soup. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 11, 2022

A spokesperson for the Speaker announced on Thursday that she had tested positive for COVID-19. The disclosure came moments before Pelosi was set to begin her weekly press conference in the Capitol.

Pelosi was one of a number of House lawmakers and high-profile D.C. figures to test positive for the virus in recent days. The list also includes Attorney General Merrick Garland, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).

At least six House lawmakers have disclosed coronavirus diagnoses since Friday.

CDC guidance says that individuals who test positive for COVID-19 but remain asymptomatic are able to end isolation after at least five full days.

The health agency then recommends that they take precautions until they hit 10 days after their positive test, including wearing a well-fitted mask, not traveling and avoiding being around people who are more likely to get very sick from the virus.

Some experts have warned that the uptick in infections among top Washington players may be an indication that the country will see an increase in cases in the coming weeks.

D.C. and New York, in addition to other areas in the northeast, are already observing an uptick in cases, but hospitalizations are still trending downward.

A number of experts, however, are emphasizing that hospitalizations is a more important metric than case numbers to judge the state of the pandemic. With the vaccines protecting against severe disease, the goal has transitioned toward working to stop hospitals from becoming overwhelmed instead of trying to avert mild cases.