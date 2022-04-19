Democrats introduce bill to expand congressional workplace protections

A coalition of House Democrats on Tuesday introduced a bill that aims to bolster workplace harassment and discrimination rules for matters involving congressional lawmakers.

The bill, dubbed the Congressional Accountability Act (CAA) Enhancement Act, builds on a measure passed in 2018 that overhauled how Congress manages sexual harassment claims.

Democrats said in a statement that their bill requires lawmakers to “be held personally liable for the discrimination and related retaliation they personally commit.”

Congress passed the 2018 law in the wake of the “Me Too” movement and after several lawmakers used official funds to settle harassment claims. That law reformed the Congressional Accountability Act of 1995.

That measure required members of Congress to reimburse the Treasury Department for money paid out to settle harassment or retaliation claims, though the new bill goes further to have lawmakers pay for any acts of discrimination.

Among other measures, the bill introduced on Monday also seeks to require that employing offices in the legislative branch repay the Treasury Department for related retaliation. The law passed in 2018 only required reimbursements for employment and discrimination cases, and not in matters of retaliation.

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.), a co-sponsor of the bill, said “more must be done” to bolster anti-discriminatory protections on Capitol Hill.

“Though my bill, the CAA Reform Act, made historic and monumental changes in 2018, it’s clear more must be done to ensure Members are held to account for their discriminatory behavior and taxpayers aren’t left holding the bag,” Speier said in a statement.

“The only way to enact real change is to ensure those who commit these vile acts are made to pay up,” she added, writing that “Congress must send a strong message that staff deserve robust rights and protections.”

Additional co-sponsors include Democratic Reps. Lauren Underwood (Ill.), Mary Gay Scanlon (Pa.), Katie Porter (Calif.), Cheri Bustos (Ill.), Marie Newman (Ill.), Emanuel Cleaver (Mo.), Alma Adams (N.C.), Sara Jacobs (Calif.), Hank Johnson (Ga.), Danny K. Davis (Ill.), Juan Vargas (Calif.) and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (Fla.) along with Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.).