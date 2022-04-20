Ukrainian prime minister to meet with Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will meet with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Thursday morning before a bipartisan leadership meeting, Pelosi’s office announced on Wednesday.

Ukrainian lawmakers and officials have met with, or addressed, members of Congress throughout Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Likewise, U.S. lawmakers have visited countries like Poland regarding the invasion to meet with officials and refugees, among others.

More recently, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) led a bipartisan delegation to Poland to meet with U.S. forces, allies, Ukrainian officials, refugees and others earlier this month.

Ukrainian-American Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) and Montana Sen. Steve Daines (R) were also the first U.S. lawmakers to visit Ukraine amid the ongoing invasion. They toured several devastated sites and met with Ukrainian officials.

The development comes more than 50 days into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is launching a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine following foiled attempts at seizing Kyiv.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that a test launch of Sarmat, its intercontinental ballistic missile, had been held on Wednesday, which Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Russia notified the U.S. about beforehand.

Kirby said, “we were not surprised by it and did not deem it to be a threat to the United States or allies.”

Meanwhile, officials including CIA Director Bill Burns remain worried about the possibility, separately, of Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

“Given the potential desperation of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and the Russian leadership, given the setbacks that they’ve faced so far militarily, none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low-yield nuclear weapons,” Burns said at Georgia Tech earlier this month.