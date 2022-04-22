trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Spectators cheer Greene as she enters Georgia courtroom

by Max Greenwood - 04/22/22 9:45 AM ET

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was met with a round of applause on Friday as she entered a Georgia courtroom ahead of a hearing to determine whether she will be able to appear on the primary ballot next month.

Several observers burst into cheers and applause in a state administrative courtroom as Greene took her seat. 

The hearing comes as part of a legal challenge by a group of Georgia voters, who argue that a provision of the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment – known as the “disqualification clause – effectively prohibits Greene from holding federal office because of her alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. 

That clause, which was passed in the wake of the Civil War, bans any person from holding federal office who has previously taken an oath to protect and defend the Constitution and who has “engaged in insurrection” against the United States.

A federal judge on Monday night allowed that legal challenge to proceed. Greene, one of former President Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress, has denied playing any role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and is appealing that decision.

Early voting in Georgia’s May 17 primaries begins on May 2, meaning that the judge will face a tight turnaround in deciding whether Greene can appear on the ballot. 

Tags Georgia Jan. 6 Capitol attack Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor Greene Trump

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Watch live: Marjorie Taylor Greene ...
  2. Florida releases examples from banned ...
  3. The Hill’s Morning Report – Audio ...
  4. The Memo: Biden faces mutiny on Title ...
  5. Tulsi Gabbard demands retraction of ...
  6. Trump lashes out at Georgia officials ...
  7. Cheney not source of McCarthy ...
  8. Tennessee passes bill requiring drunk ...
  9. Stunned lawmakers want investigation ...
  10. Supreme Court upholds Puerto Rico’s ...
  11. Mariupol mayor calls for full ...
  12. MSNBC airs audio of McCarthy saying ...
  13. Greene lawyer argues her efforts to ...
  14. Obama says he has regrets surrounding ...
  15. On this 52nd Earth Day, the US ...
  16. 5 takeaways from Pennsylvania’s ...
  17. Spectators cheer Greene as she enters ...
  18. Destroying democracy to save ...
Load more

Video

See all Video