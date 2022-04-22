Jan. 6 Committee files summary judgement against Meadows for more info

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol accelerated its legal campaign against former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows late Friday, filing a summary judgment asking a judge to order him to produce further documents.

Meadows has provided some documents to the committee, including text messages from a wide range of Republicans and even Fox News hosts that have since been made public in other actions taken and subpoenas filed by the committee.

But the latest filing outlines seven areas of inquiry the committee argues Meadows could provide despite his claims of executive privilege.

The court filing portrays Meadows as a key figure in Trump’s efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election. The document states that Meadows was involved in these efforts at both the state and national level – plans he continued with despite receiving intelligence there could be violence on Jan. 6.

“Mr. Meadows participated, as a functionary of the Trump campaign, in activities intended to result in actions by state officials and legislatures to change the certified results of the election,” the committee wrote in its filing.

“In addition, Mr. Meadows communicated repeatedly by text with Congressman Scott Perry regarding a plan to replace Department of Justice leadership in the days before Jan. 6,” it adds.

The committee also says testimony with numerous White House staff indicates Meadows continued with efforts to keep Trump in power despite indications from internal counsel that such plans were illegal.

“The Select Committee now has testimony from other White House staff that Mr. Meadows and certain congressmen were advised by White House Counsel that efforts to generate false certificates did not comply with the law,” the committee states.

The filing from the committee comes well after a December vote to refer Meadows to the Department of Justice for contempt of Congress – a charge the DOJ has not yet acted on, despite accepting a similar referral for one-time White House strategist Steve Bannon.

“The Select Committee’s filing today urges the Court to reject Mark Meadows’s baseless claims and put an end to his obstruction of our investigation. Mr. Meadows is hiding behind broad claims of executive privilege even though much of the information we’re seeking couldn’t possibly be covered by privilege and courts have rejected similar claims because the committee’s interest in getting to the truth is so compelling,” committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said in a joint statement.

“It’s essential that the American people fully understand Mr. Meadows’s role in events before, on, and after January 6th. His attempt to use the courts to cover up that information must come to an end.”

Updated 11:16 p.m.