Pelosi, Ukrainian ambassador to unveil Capitol photo exhibit of Russian invasion

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova are set to unveil a Capitol photo exhibit of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Pelosi’s office announced on Tuesday.

“In partnership with the Embassy of Ukraine, images capturing the horror of the Russian invasion and the heroism of the Ukrainian people will be showcased in this exhibit for six weeks,” her office said in a release.

The photo exhibit will be unveiled at 4 p.m. on Thursday and will be open for viewing on days when the House is in session between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The development comes more than two months into Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, which has remained unsuccessful at taking Ukraine’s capital and has since launched a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Secretaries Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Those officials, the highest ranking U.S. officials to meet with Zelensky yet, offered bleak assessments of how Russia was faring during the conflict, both economically and militarily.

“Russia has sought as its principal aim to totally subjugate Ukraine – to take away its sovereignty, to take away its independence. That has failed. It’s sought to assert the power of its military and its economy,” Blinken said alongside Austin on Monday.

“We of course are seeing just the opposite – a military that is dramatically underperforming; an economy, as a result of sanctions, as a result of a mass exodus from Russia, that is in shambles,” he continued. “And it’s sought to divide the West and NATO; of course, we’re seeing exactly the opposite…”

Still, Russia has said that the threat of nuclear capabilities should not be underestimated.

“It is real. It should not be underestimated,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Russian-state media late Monday regarding the threat of nuclear war.