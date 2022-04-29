Pelosi says audio recordings show McCarthy ‘inconsistent’ on lawmaker safety

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday, in her first public comments about new recordings featuring House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), accused the GOP leader of hypocrisy over concerns about lawmakers’ safety following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Pelosi said during her weekly press conference that audio of McCarthy raising issues regarding rhetoric from fellow Republicans in the days after the attack was “inconsistent” with his past opposition to efforts such as installing magnetometers at the House chamber entrance.

“It was interesting to me that the leader talked about the concern that he had — if in fact those were his words, which that’s up to you to decide — that he was concerned about his members causing danger here and at the same time complaining that we have magnetometers to keep guns off the floor of the House. It just seemed inconsistent to me,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi pointed to a situation that unfolded on Tuesday when Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) was cited for attempting to bring a loaded gun through a security checkpoint at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. She did not, however, mention the first-term lawmaker by name.

“Especially now that one of his members was seen taking a gun into an airport. I thought you were arrested for that, tried to take a gun on a plane, I guess he was, his member was treated differently,” she added.

The Speaker suggested that McCarthy’s concerns about his Republican colleagues in the aftermath of the Capitol riot, coupled with the new Cawthorn incident, prove that supplemental protection is needed in the lower chamber.

At the annual House GOP retreat last month, McCarthy in an interview said if Republicans take control of the lower chamber in November, the conference will “take away, of course, the magnetometers.”

Pelosi on Friday said individuals “have to make a judgment about how the Republicans in Congress … hold their members accountable.”

“And they can’t say on one breath, I’m afraid that they’re going to cause danger to other members, and at the same time complained about my having magnetometers on the floor of the House,” she added.

She later said the House is protecting its members, pointing to McCarthy’s comments on the call.

“But the fact is they are, many of them, as the leader has indicated, could be a danger, as he said, and that’s why we are protecting the members of Congress,” the Speaker said.

The Hill has reached out to McCarthy for comment.

McCarthy dominated headlines this week after The New York Times released audio recordings of the GOP leader airing concerns about some of his Republican colleagues following the Capitol riot. The recordings were taken during a call with House GOP leadership members on Jan. 10, 2021.

McCarthy said Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) was “putting people in jeopardy” with his comments following the Capitol attack and asserted that remarks made by Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) at a rally that preceded the riot went “further than what the president said.”

The leaked comments are shining a spotlight on McCarthy, who has knocked the two Republicans serving on the select committee investigating the Capitol riot and who has remained close to former President Trump, who was impeached for inciting the attack.

They also come at a critical time for the GOP as the party barrels toward the November midterm elections with hopes of taking control of the House. If that scenario plays out, McCarthy would likely be handed the Speaker’s gavel.