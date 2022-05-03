Ocasio-Cortez: Supreme Court ‘isn’t just coming for abortion’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Monday warned progressives that the Supreme Court “isn’t just coming for abortion” after a leak of a Supreme Court draft ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

“As we’ve warned, SCOTUS isn’t just coming for abortion — they’re coming for the right to privacy Roe rests on which includes gay marriage + civil rights,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

“Manchin is blocking Congress codifying Roe. House has seemingly forgotten about Clarence Thomas. These 2 points must change,” the liberal firebrand continued, taking shots at Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Manchin is blocking Congress codifying Roe. House has seemingly forgotten about Clarence Thomas. These 2 points must change https://t.co/5Isec0osV0 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 3, 2022

A draft ruling on Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that made abortion a constitutional right nationwide, was leaked by Politico on Monday night. The opinion was drafted by Justice Samuel Alito, a George W. Bush appointee.

The opinion concludes by declaring that Roe and the court’s decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey both have no grounding in the Constitution.

Ocasio-Cortez later retweeted a statement from Slate reporter Mark Joseph Stern pointing to passages in the draft opinion.

“Alito’s draft opinion explicitly criticizes Lawrence v. Texas (legalizing sodomy) and Obergefell v. Hodges (legalizing same-sex marriage),” Joseph wrote. “He says that, like abortion, these decisions protect phony rights that are not ‘deeply rooted in history.’ ”

Ocasio-Cortez ally Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) tweeted that he thinks the Senate needs to end the filibuster in order to codify Roe v. Wade into law. Ocasio-Cortez specifically targeted Manchin in her tweet following his previous stance, along with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), to keep filibuster rules in place in the upper chamber.

In late March, Ocasio-Cortez and others called on Justice Clarence Thomas to resign or face impeachment for “his failure to disclose income from right-wing organizations, recuse himself from matters involving his wife, and his vote to block the Jan 6th commission from key information must be investigated and could serve as grounds for impeachment.”

The longtime justice faced scrutiny at the time following reports that his wife had aggressively led efforts to try to overturn the 2020 election in favor of former President Trump.