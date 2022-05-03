Capitol Police officer suspended after weapon goes off in House office building

A Capitol Police officer has been suspended after a weapon was discharged inside a House office building

The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) told The Hill in a statement on Tuesday that the department’s Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating the discharging of the weapon. It went off in a break room in the Cannon Office Building.

“The officer has been suspended while OPR investigates the incident,” the USCP wrote.

Details regarding the officer’s identity, the type of weapon discharged or how it went off were not included in the department’s statement. Asked about injuries that occurred as a result of the incident, a USCP spokesperson told The Hill that the department is not aware of any.

Officers entered the Cannon Office Building at around 8:30 a.m., according to NBC 4 Washington.

The Capitol building is currently in phase one of its reopening plan, which marks the start of opening the complex’s doors after they were closed to the public for roughly two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In phase one, a limited number of tours led by lawmakers and staff are permitted. Additionally, school group visits are allowed. Prior to the phase one reopening, lawmakers, staff, credentialed journalists and official business visitors were the only individuals allowed to enter the Capitol.

Phase two is set to begin on May 30, when the Capitol Visitor Center will be partially reopened.

Updated at 1:00 p.m.