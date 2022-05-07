Liz Cheney, Jake Auchincloss: Ukraine is fighting for America’s freedom, too

Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.) penned an op-ed in The Washington Post on Friday urging the U.S. to continue providing military aid to Ukraine, arguing that the former Soviet Union country is fighting for both its freedom as well as the United States’.

The Republican and Democrat said that the Ukrainian military needs to be guaranteed intelligence support, weapons and training amid Russia’s ongoing invasion.

The two added that the United States also needs to assist its European allies in imposing sanctions against Russian imports of oil and “rally its NATO allies to make it clear that the sovereignty of Ukraine is not negotiable, and Putin must not benefit from his aggression.”

“Each potential flash point is different. But from East Asia to Europe, Africa to Latin America, they are threaded together by the same existential question: Is democracy on the march, or in retreat? The outcome in Ukraine will reverberate across the world,” the two wrote.

“The United States — and Congress — must continue to deliver a strong and unequivocal answer, because democracy everywhere is fragile. Strains of authoritarianism here at home make that painfully clear,” they continued. “Democracies, though, draw succor from one another. In defending Ukraine’s democracy, we stand up for our own. In combating tyranny overseas, we strengthen our freedom at home.”

The representatives highlighted legislation passed in Congress that makes sending U.S. military aid to Ukraine easier through the establishment of a lend-lease program, which now awaits President Biden’s signature.

That legislation was passed with overwhelming bipartisan support, with only 10 Republicans voting against it.

“…the partisan temperature is high. The parties disagree on plenty,” the two wrote. “But from deep-red Wyoming to deep-blue Massachusetts, Republicans and Democrats must demonstrate to our allies and our enemies alike that there are no half-measures on the front lines of the free world. The United States must stand with the people of Ukraine.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, now in its third month, has proved to be one of the rare instances in which both parties have sought to work together in what has become an increasingly partisan climate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said earlier this week that legislation to provide Ukraine with billions more aid, requested by the president, could be voted on as soon as next week.