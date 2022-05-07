Jim Jordan condemns FBI for alleged plans to fire Jan. 6 protesters

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Friday published a letter condemning the FBI for suspending the security clearances of employees who engaged nonviolently in protests on Jan. 6, saying that it was the first step in firing the employees.

House representatives learned of the FBI’s plans from whistleblowers who were present at Jan. 6 protests.

“Because a security clearance is required for FBI positions, the suspension of the security clearance means the FBI has suspended these employees from work indefinitely. Such a suspension is likely to be the first step in terminating employment,” the letter said.

The FBI allegedly cited a guideline pertaining to “Allegiance to the United States” in its alerts to suspend the security clearances of the protesters, “implying that the FBI believes the employees who attended protests on January 6 are no longer loyal to the United States.”

Jordan, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, announced that the committee is arranging an examination into the FBI run by the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General.

“We are conducting oversight to ensure the FBI is not retaliating against FBI employees for exercising their First Amendment rights,” Jordan wrote. “We ask for your personal assurance that the FBI will cooperate fully with the Inspector General’s examination.”

The committee also requested a briefing on the reasons behind the suspension of security clearances.

“In addition, because we continue to see repeated abuses by the FBI under your leadership—including most recently the FBI’s misuse of counterterrorism resources to target concerned parents and its rampant abuse of FISA authorities to spy on Americans—we ask that you arrange a staff-level briefing concerning the FBI’s personnel actions against employees involved in First Amendment protected activity on January 6,” Jordan wrote.

“The totality of the FBI’s actions as relayed to us present the appearance that the FBI may be retaliating against these employees for disfavored political speech,” he added.