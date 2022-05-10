Trump endorses Rep. Hal Rogers, dean of the House

Former President Trump announced on Tuesday he would endorse Republican Rep. Hal Rogers (Ky.), the dean of the House as its longest serving member and one who voted against impeaching Trump twice.

Rogers joins a long list of GOP House lawmakers who voted against impeaching the former president, the first time on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of justice and the second for inciting an insurrection. Trump was later acquitted by the Senate both times.

In a statement Tuesday, Trump praised the Kentucky Republican as a “tireless advocate” for the 5th district. Rogers has served in Congress since 1981.

Rogers previously served as chairman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee from 2011 to 2016.

“Congressman Hal Rogers is a tireless advocate for the people of Kentucky’s 5th Congressional District!,” Trump said in the statement. “A brave Army National Guard veteran, Hal is working hard to Support our Military and Vets, Grow our Economy, Defend the Second Amendment, and Stop the Trafficking of Deadly Opioids into our Communities.”

The endorsement of Rogers came the same day Trump threw his backing behind Rep. Thomas Massie, another Kentucky Republican but one who Trump said two years ago should be booted from the GOP.

Recently, Rogers, 84, received backlash after he told fellow lawmaker Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) to “kiss my ass” after she asked him to wear his mask before boarding a train in the Capitol earlier in February.

Rogers issued an apology to Beatty, saying his words to the Congressional Black Caucus chairwoman were “not acceptable.”