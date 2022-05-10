Democrats raise concerns over allegations that DHS concealed harassment, abuse by employees

Reps. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y) and Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) wrote to the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph Cuffari regarding reports that his office concealed information about abuse by staffers.

The letter from Thompson, who chairs the Committee on Homeland Security, and Maloney, who chairs the Committee on Oversight and Reform, came after reports that Cuffari’s office “sought to censor findings of domestic abuse and sexual harassment by DHS employees.”

It more specifically says the office “removed key findings from draft investigation reports that described misconduct by DHS employees involving domestic violence” and delayed the release of a report regarding “pervasive sexual harassment within DHS.”

That draft listed 35 cases in which Customs and Border Protection, Secret Service or Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigations found an employee was involved in a domestic violence claim but “received little or no discipline.”

It also said that 86 percent of officers who committed domestic violence kept their jobs, retained their service weapons and had brief suspensions that were no longer than 15 days.

But the final report “drastically narrowed” the scope of the investigation and allegedly redacted “other relevant evidence,” including the 35 cases mentioned in the lead finding.

The office began the report on sexual misconduct and harassment of DHS employees four years ago, but at a recent breifing the Office of Inspector General refused to commit to a timeline to release its findings, the lawmakers said.

The letter has now requested that the office provide all documents related to the report by May 24.

The Hill has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Inspector General for comment.