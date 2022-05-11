Zelensky thanks Pelosi, House for passing Ukraine aid measure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the House of Representatives on Wednesday after the chamber approved a $39.8 billion aid package to his country.

In a tweet, Zelensky thanked Pelosi and “friends of Ukraine in the House of Representatives” for what he called the “quick approval” of the bill, which would provide additional financial support to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

The aid package approved on Tuesday includes $6 billion for security assistance — including training, equipment, weapons, logistical support, supplies and services for military and national security forces in Ukraine — and $900 million for refugee support services such as housing, language classes and trauma services for individuals fleeing Ukraine.

Around $8.7 billion of the relief package in the legislation would go to the Economic Support Fund “to respond to emergent needs in Ukraine,” including budget support and countering human trafficking.

Zelensky added that “we are looking forward to consideration of this important document for us by the Senate.”

The aid package was passed in a 368-57 vote after Democrats’ decided to split the Ukraine aid from the stalled coronavirus relief package. The 57 lawmakers who voted against the bill were all Republicans.

Republicans had pledged to block the Ukraine aid measure if $10 billion in COVID-19 funding was attached to the legislation.

The Ukraine relief bill now heads to the Senate. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) has said that the “Senate will move swiftly to pass emergency funding” and send it to President Biden’s desk.