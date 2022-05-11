trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Zelensky thanks Pelosi, House for passing Ukraine aid measure

by Sarakshi Rai - 05/11/22 7:52 AM ET
In this image released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on Sunday, May 1, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, awards the Order of Princess Olga, the third grade, to U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Pelosi, second in line to the presidency after the vice president, is the highest-ranking American leader to visit Ukraine since the start of the war, and her visit marks a major show of continuing support for the country’s struggle against Russia. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the House of Representatives on Wednesday after the chamber approved a $39.8 billion aid package to his country.

In a tweet, Zelensky thanked Pelosi and “friends of Ukraine in the House of Representatives” for what he called the “quick approval” of the bill, which would provide additional financial support to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

The aid package approved on Tuesday includes $6 billion for security assistance — including training, equipment, weapons, logistical support, supplies and services for military and national security forces in Ukraine — and $900 million for refugee support services such as housing, language classes and trauma services for individuals fleeing Ukraine.

Around $8.7 billion of the relief package in the legislation would go to the Economic Support Fund “to respond to emergent needs in Ukraine,” including budget support and countering human trafficking.

Zelensky added that “we are looking forward to consideration of this important document for us by the Senate.”

The aid package was passed in a 368-57 vote after Democrats’ decided to split the Ukraine aid from the stalled coronavirus relief package. The 57 lawmakers who voted against the bill were all Republicans. 

Republicans had pledged to block the Ukraine aid measure if $10 billion in COVID-19 funding was attached to the legislation. 

The Ukraine relief bill now heads to the Senate. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) has said that the “Senate will move swiftly to pass emergency funding” and send it to President Biden’s desk.

Tags Nancy Pelosi Volodymyr Zelensky

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Republicans make final push for Kemp ...
  2. Five times Congress overrode the ...
  3. Five takeaways from the ...
  4. Pillen wins Nebraska governor ...
  5. 5 things to know about pediatric ...
  6. Republican lawmaker announces ...
  7. House approves $40B in aid for ...
  8. Republicans see little political ...
  9. Baby formula shortage adds to ...
  10. Schumer says he sees no issue with ...
  11. Inflation cools slightly to 8.3 ...
  12. Esper says Trump wanted to reactivate ...
  13. Dorsey weighs in on Twitter bans ...
  14. Webb: Time to replace the GOP ...
  15. Hawley introducing measure to strip ...
  16. UN receiving ...
  17. Audio: Graham knocked Trump in wake ...
  18. McConnell tamps down chance abortion ...
Load more

Video

See all Video