What’s included in the Ukraine aid bill?

The House passed a $39.8 billion bill on Tuesday night to support Ukraine in its fight against invading Russian forces.

The bill, approved in a 368-57 vote, provides myriad support to Ukraine, from weapons to humanitarian aid, and is meant to last through the end of September.

While two Democrats and three Republicans did not vote on the bill, all the votes against the aid came from Republicans.

The Republicans against the bill argued the U.S. could not afford the measure and that it would add to the ever-growing national debt.

The White House described the bill as a “critical step” for the U.S.’s support of Ukraine.

“The House took a critical step today in sending a clear, bipartisan message to Ukraine, to Russia, and to the world that the United States stands with the people of Ukraine as they defend their democracy against Russian aggression,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

The House bill gave well above the $33 billion ask from the White House, but still needs to pass the Senate.

Here is what the money in the bill is going toward:

Defense Support

The House bill gives $19.75 billion to Ukraine in defense aid, including weapons and ammunition as the country approaches the three-month mark of the war.

The House put $6 billion aside for “training, equipment, weapons, logistics support, supplies and services, salaries and stipends, sustainment, and intelligence support to the military and national security forces of Ukraine,” according to a summary of the bill.

Another $3.9 billion is earmarked to pay troops deployed in the war, along with intelligence, mission support and equipment.

The U.S. has been training dozens of Ukrainian troops on weapons in locations across Europe to prepare them for the equipment the U.S. is sending.

The U.S. has also provided intelligence to Ukrainian forces, but denied recent reports that it provided information that has led to the deaths of multiple Russian generals and the downing of a ship.

Additional defense aid went to The Defense Production Act, which received $600 million for faster missile production and increased domestic capacity for certain materials.

Millions of dollars was also given to increase the stock of critical ammunition to the Department of Defense.

Refugee Support

The House gave $954 million to support the millions of Ukrainian refugees who have fled the country since the war began.

Since the war began, more than five million Ukrainians have left their country to escape the fighting. Many have gone to surrounding nations such as Poland and Romania.

Thousands of Ukrainian refugees have been granted temporary residency in the U.S. since the war started.

The House designated $900 million to “provide refugee support services, such as housing, English language classes, trauma and support services, community support (including school impact grants), and case management.”

The other $54 million went towards medical support for refugees leaving the country.

Diplomatic Support

The State Department received $13.9 billion from the House bill in order to provide assistance to Ukraine.

Most of that aid went toward the Economic Support Fund for Ukraine, at $8.8 billion.

The money will be used to “respond to emergent needs in Ukraine, provide needed budget support to assist with Ukraine’s continuity of government, and counter human trafficking.”

The Foreign Ministry Financing Program received $4 billion to give support to Ukraine, along with surrounding countries affected by the war and NATO countries so they can “build and update their capabilities.”

The House designated $120 million to the U.S. embassy in Kyiv to update structure and security measures. Another $350 million of the State Department funding was given for Ukrainian refugees.

The rest of the money in this area went to Ukrainian law enforcement to support their work and investigations into war crimes, as well as anti-terrorism programs.

USAID Support

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) was given $4.35 billion to tackle food shortages, as the war has disrupted global food supply.

The attack on Ukraine has increased food insecurity in multiple parts of the world, as Ukraine was known as the “breadbasket of Europe” for its robust agricultural industry.

USAID will use the funding to “provide emergency food assistance to people around the world suffering from hunger as a result of the conflict in Ukraine and other urgent humanitarian needs of populations and communities inside Ukraine.”

Additionally, $17 million went toward restoring the agency’s operations in Kyiv, after the U.S. embassy shut down its activities before the war began and encouraged U.S. citizens to leave the country.

Other Assistance

The U.S. would give the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development $500 million, along with $150 million for the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program to support and address issues relating to Ukraine and the war.

The bill includes an additional $11 billion in draw down authority to make it easier for the U.S. to give weapons and other equipment to Ukraine.

The House also gave $2 million in technical and regulatory support to Ukraine’s nuclear regulatory agency.

In order to oversee the disbursement of funds, the Department of State Inspector General and USAID Inspector General received a combined $5 million.