Crenshaw, Greene clash on Twitter: ‘Still going after that slot on Russia Today’

Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) and Dan Crenshaw (Texas) feuded on Twitter on Wednesday over the passage of an Ukrainian aid bill that cost $40 billion.

In a 368-57 vote, with only Republicans voting against the measure, the House passed a bill that gave ample support to Ukraine — from military to humanitarian assistance.

Some of the Republicans who voted against the bill said it adds too much to the country’s national debt, while others argued against further involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war.

When responding to criticism of his vote in favor of the bill on Twitter, Crenshaw said the bill was a “good idea.”

“Yeah, because investing in the destruction of our adversary’s military, without losing a single American troop, strikes me as a good idea. You should feel the same,” Crenshaw wrote.

Greene chimed in, saying Crenshaw is funding a “proxy war with Russia.”

“So you think we are funding a proxy war with Russia? You speak as if Ukrainian lives should be thrown away, as if they have no value. Just used and thrown away,” Greene wrote. “For your proxy war? How does that help Americans? How does any of this help?”

“Still going after that slot on Russia Today huh?” Crenshaw fired back.

The exchange shows the small but impactful divide in the Republican Party, where a minority of lawmakers have stood in opposition to multiple bills targeting Russia and supporting Ukraine.

As one of the main voices in the group, Greene has voted against a lend-lease program that makes it easier for the U.S. to send Ukraine military aid and a Russian oil ban.