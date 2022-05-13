trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

House Judiciary Committee schedules hearing over implications of overturning Roe v. Wade

by Caroline Vakil - 05/13/22 2:55 PM ET
Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) is seen before an enrollment ceremony for the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Greg Nash

The House Judiciary Committee is set to hold a hearing next week on the “ongoing crisis in abortion care access” and the implications of the Supreme Court potentially overturning the 1973 landmark decision in Roe v. Wade.

The committee has scheduled a hearing for 10 a.m. Wednesday, titled “Revoking Your Rights: The Ongoing Crisis in Abortion Care Access.” A spokesman for the committee told The Hill it was still finalizing witnesses.

The chairman of the committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), told NBC News in a brief interview that he hoped the hearing would produce more information about the possible consequences of Roe v. Wade, which established the federal right to abortion, being overturned by the high court. 

“What are the implications? What are all the implications? I think we know a lot of them, but what are all the implications?” he told NBC News.

Another member of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.), told the network in an interview that “nobody is safe” and claimed the recently leaked Supreme Court draft opinion, which would remove federal level abortion protections, “is literally undoing 50 years of precedent and signaling that they will go after other privacy rights.”

The hearing comes as the high court is expected to issue its final decision within the next two months in the case, which concerns a Mississippi abortion law that effectively bans the procedure after 15 weeks.

All 50 Republican senators and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) earlier this week blocked a bill that sought to codify abortion rights ahead of the anticipated decision.

Updated at 4:11 p.m.

Tags Abortion House Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler Jerry Nadler Joe Manchin Madeleine Dean Madeleine Dean Roe v. Wade Supreme Court Supreme Court leak

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Prepare for the disappearance of ...
  2. Is Russia preparing for a future ...
  3. Rand Paul objection delays $40 ...
  4. Will the mighty dollar become a ...
  5. Experts perplexed over number of ...
  6. White House goes on defense on baby ...
  7. ‘His brother was worse’ – the ...
  8. Pelosi foreshadows upcoming abortion ...
  9. Jen Psaki bids farewell to the White ...
  10. House panel launches investigation ...
  11. We’ve never seen a country go ...
  12. Barnette on Islam-pedophilia ...
  13. White House gets boxed in on inflation
  14. What to know about this ...
  15. Seventeen states sue EPA for letting ...
  16. Republicans tread carefully after ...
  17. Marijuana legalization won’t make ...
  18. Democrats sound alarm about Musk ...
Load more

Video

See all Video