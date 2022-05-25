Cheney tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, becoming the latest lawmaker to come down with the virus.

“While I am fully vaccinated and boosted, I received a positive test result for COVID-19 early Wednesday morning. I am currently experiencing mild symptoms and will follow the CDC’s guidance as I continue to work on behalf of the people of Wyoming,” Cheney said in a statement.

The news comes days after the Wyoming Republican on Sunday accepted the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award. She delivered remarks, while maskless, at the in-person event.

Cheney — one of the two Republican lawmakers sitting on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol — drew headlines for that speech, in which she said the country is facing “a threat we have never faced before — a former president attempting to unravel our constitutional republic.”

“At this moment we must all summon the courage to stand against that. The question for every one of us is in this time of testing, will we do our duty? Will we defend our Constitution? Will we stand for truth? Will we put duty to our oath above partisan politics? Or will we look away from danger, ignore the threat, embrace the lies, and enable the liar?” she added.

She also criticized former President Trump without mentioning him by name, saying, “And this sacred obligation to defend the peaceful transfer of power has been honored by every American president… except one.”

Cheney’s COVID-19 diagnosis comes roughly two weeks before the Jan. 6 select committee is set to hold its first of eight public hearings.

In her statement on Wednesday, Cheney made note of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 21 people, including 19 children.

The congresswoman said she is praying for those in the community.

“I continue to pray for the people of Uvalde, TX, especially the mothers and fathers who have lost their little children in this horrific attack,” Cheney wrote.

Cheney is the latest lawmaker to test positive for COVID-19 in recent days. On Monday, Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) announced positive diagnoses, as did Reps. David Price (D-N.C.) and Susie Lee (D-Nev.) over the weekend.