trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

McBath references late son at gun markup: ‘I know that phone call’

by Mychael Schnell - 06/02/22 2:31 PM ET
Greg Nash

Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.) on Thursday reflected on the phone call parents in Uvalde, Texas, received last week with news that their children had died in a school shooting, adding, “I know that phone call” — referring to the death of her son, who was fatally shot in 2012.

The comment was made during a House Judiciary Committee markup for a package of gun-related bills, which Democrats are looking to push through the lower chamber following mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde that together killed 31 people.

Lawmakers are looking at a number of bills, including measures that would raise the legal age requirement to purchase semi-automatic rifles to 21 years old and enact restrictions on high-capacity magazines.

“Do we have the courage right here in this body to imagine the phone call parents across Uvalde receive last week? The phone call that confirms our fear, our singular fear that my child is dead. That I was unable to protect them. Because I know that phone call. Parents across the country know that phone call,” McBath said.

“It’s a sucker punch to my stomach every time I learned there’s another phone call. A phone call that brings you to your knees when the desperation will not let you stand. That leaves you gasping for air when the agony will not let you breathe,” she added.

McBath’s son, Jordan Davis, was fatally shot when he was 17 years old at a gas station in Jacksonville, Fla., during an argument over the volume of the music he was playing.

The Georgia Democrat has spoken about her son’s death in the past. In 2019, she shared a note she wrote to her son on the seventh anniversary of his death.

“You and your friends were at a gas station, putting gas into your car. Without warning, a man confronted you and opened fire. He shot 10 rounds into the car, and sped away,” McBath, wrote in a series of tweets addressed to Davis. “I didn’t get to hug and kiss you goodbye. You were 17 years old. My heart is still broken.”

McBath on Thursday said in the time following a tragedy, loved ones of those lost “cry out to God in your grief.”

“Was my child afraid? Did he feel the pain as the bullets ripped through his skin? How long did it take him to die? Was it quick or did he suffer?” McBath said.

“My son Jordan was only 17 years old when he was shot by a man with a gun who didn’t like the loud music that he was playing. I had dreamed of who he would become. I dreamed of watching him walk across the stage for his high school graduation filled with excitement for college, hope for his future and dreams for the world that only a teenager can have,” she added.

Earlier in her remarks on Thursday, the congresswoman said, “We are paying for gun violence every single day of our lives.”

“We are paying for the weapons of war on our streets with the blood of children sitting in our schools. We are paying for unfettered access with mothers and fathers waiting in line for a DNA test, forced to find out if it’s their child that’s riddled with bullets, and maimed beyond recognition. We are paying for this deadly culture with the lives of the American people. With the lives of who we in this room are sworn to protect,” she added.

Tags buffalo shooting Gun control gun violence Jordan Davis Jordan Davis Lucy McBath Lucy McBath Uvalde shooting

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Two words explain why Trump won’t ...
  2. The unpalatable truth in Ukraine
  3. Emboldened Democrats eye Ron Johnson ...
  4. Putin fires five more generals: report
  5. Nadler seeks to preempt GOP arguments ...
  6. Biden lays groundwork for risky ...
  7. Florida Supreme Court’s decision ...
  8. Gohmert fires back at Democrats on ...
  9. Biden approval rating rises 6 points ...
  10. Puerto Rico governor hopeful that ...
  11. Records show coordinated Arizona ...
  12. Pelosi says House will move on ...
  13. Biden’s ex daughter-in-law opens up ...
  14. Bill Barr after Sussmann ...
  15. Texas state senator says Abbott ...
  16. Uvalde students won’t return to ...
  17. Washington Post adds editor’s note ...
  18. Gun groups ready for aggressive ...
Load more

Video

See all Video