GOP lawmaker pulls guns during markup

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) pulled out a collection of handguns during a Thursday House Judiciary Committee markup on measures aimed at preventing gun violence, prompting concern from Democrats on the committee.

“I hope the gun is not loaded,” Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) interjected as Steube made a point.

“I’m in my house, I can do whatever I want with my guns,” Steube shot back.

Steube was not at the Capitol with other lawmakers but was attending the hearing remotely via videoconference.

He pulled out his guns while making a point about a provision in the legislation being considered that would ban sales of magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

Everything you need to know about this gun control package: Democrats don’t even want to let me show what they’re trying to ban.



I’m an American in my own home, and I’ll do whatever I want with my guns, Mr. Chairman. pic.twitter.com/pH2OIsnlVp — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) June 2, 2022

“Don’t let them fool you that they are not attempting to take away your ability to purchase handguns. They’re using the magazine ban to do it,” Steube said.

Steube mentioned that the bestselling Glock 19 has a standard magazine capacity of 15 rounds. Then, Steube brought out some of his own firearms that come with standard magazines that hold more than 10 rounds: A SIG Sauer P226, a SIG Sauer 320, and a SIG Sauer P365 XL.

Steube pulled out lower-capacity magazines and showed that they do not fit in his handguns that have a larger standard magazine capacity, arguing that Democrats’ bill would essentially outlaw those firearms.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) repeatedly asked Steube to yield for a question.

“No, I’m trying to get my point across in the two minutes I have left,” Steube said.

The House Judiciary Committee returned from a scheduled recess on Thursday to consider a package of eight gun-related measures in wake of the mass shooting at an Uvalde, Texas elementary school that left 19 children and two adult teachers dead.

Dubbed the Protecting Our Kids Act, the package includes a provision to prevent the sale, transfer, or manufacturing of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition, but grandfathers in any such magazines lawfully possessed before enactment of the law.

Steube’s displaying of his firearms prompted additional criticism from Democrats.

“This is who Republicans are. Kids are being buried and they’re bragging about how many guns they own during our gun safety hearing. They are not serious. They are a danger to our kids,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) wrote in a tweet.

This is who Republicans are. Kids are being buried and they’re bragging about how many guns they own during our gun safety hearing. They are not serious. They are a danger to our kids. pic.twitter.com/3A6H62Wol7 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 2, 2022

Steube responded to Swalwell, writing: “If you hate the 2nd Amendment, move to China. I hear you know some people there…”