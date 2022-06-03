trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Freedom Caucus members to huddle with Trump

by Emily Brooks - 06/03/22 11:22 AM ET
Associated Press/Michael Wyke
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the Leadership Forum at the National Rifle Association Annual Meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on May 27, 2022.

A group of members of the House Freedom Caucus will meet with former President Trump at his Bedminster, N.J., golf club next week. 

The group of Republicans, known for its confrontational tactics and willingness to criticize House GOP leadership, will “discuss its continued efforts to defeat the Democrats’ radical socialist agenda, and advance conservative America First policies,” House Freedom Caucus spokesperson Melissa Braid said in a statement.

Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry (R-Pa.) will attend, his office confirmed. Politico, which first reported the meeting that is expected on Tuesday, said Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.), Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.) and Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), the former caucus chairman, are also set to be there. Those offices did not respond to requests for comment.

The members will huddle with the former president just days before the House committee investigating the Jann. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol holds its first public meeting on Thursday evening.

Several Freedom Caucus members have come under scrutiny by the Jan. 6 committee, which issued subpoenas last month to Perry, Biggs, and Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Mo Brooks (R-Ala.). In a letter this week, the committee extended the deadline for Jordan to comply to June 11.

Trump’s relationship with the Freedom Caucus evolved over his four years in office from butting heads to close allies.

In 2017, Trump named Jordan and then-Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) in angry tweets because they opposed then-Speaker Paul Ryan’s (R-Wis.) GOP health care plan, which failed just two months into his term. The president had threatened primary challenges to Freedom Caucus members over their refusal to get on board.

By the end of his term, Meadows was White House chief of staff and Trump awarded Jordan the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The group now includes some of Trump’s strongest allies in Congress, including first-term Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.).

Tags Andy Biggs Freedom Caucus Jim Jordan Jody Hice Matt Rosendale Scott Perry Trump

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Two words explain why Trump won’t ...
  2. DeSantis vetoes funds for Tampa Bay ...
  3. Senators make last-ditch bid for ...
  4. Meadows got texts from Jim ...
  5. The unpalatable truth in Ukraine
  6. The Great Resignation hits state ...
  7. GOP lawmaker pulls guns during markup
  8. Putin fires five more generals: report
  9. The Memo: Biden’s big problem is ...
  10. Emboldened Democrats eye Ron Johnson ...
  11. Freedom Caucus members to huddle with ...
  12. 100 days of war: Where Ukraine stands ...
  13. Jan. 6 panel announces prime-time ...
  14. Biden compounds his baby formula ...
  15. Progressives slam HHS decision to ...
  16. Alito’s draft opinion insults ...
  17. Bribing some voters by forgiving ...
  18. Economy adds 390K jobs in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video