Milo Yiannopoulos is an intern for Marjorie Taylor Greene

Right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos is working as an unpaid intern in the congressional office of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

Yiannopoulos, 37, announced the job on his Telegram account Monday with a photo of his official intern congressional badge.

“I’ve finally been persuaded out of retirement. But my skills are a bit rusty, so the best role I could land was an unpaid internship with a friend. Pray for me!” Yiannopoulos said.

“Mummy always said I’d end up in government!” the British commentator added.

Greene’s office confirmed to The Hill that Yiannopoulos is indeed their intern.

Yiannopoulos, who formerly worked at Breitbart, rose to prominence in the mid-2010s for his incendiary stances on feminism, Islam and other hot-button issues but fell out of public conversation after intense backlash.

He was disinvited from the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2017 after a video circulated in which Yiannopoulos appeared to defend pedophilia. He was banned from Twitter in 2016 and from Facebook in 2019. Australia banned Yiannopoulos from entering the country in 2019 following comments he made about the Christchurch mass shooting at a New Zealand mosque. Last year, he announced that he is “ex-gay.”

Yiannopoulos has been spotted at some of Greene’s public appearances in recent months.

In late April, he attended a press conference where Greene announced legislation to repeal and replace Section 230, the law that protects online platforms from liability.

At that press conference, Greene said that she wanted to invite Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is in the process of buying Twitter, to a roundtable of people “unjustly banned from Twitter.”

She said that she would want Yiannopoulos to be in that roundtable as well as Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

In early May, Yiannopoulos was spotted backstage with Greene’s team at a GOP primary debate, the Washington Examiner reported.