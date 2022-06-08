Two Democrats vote against advancing gun legislation

Democratic Reps. Elissa Slotkin (Mich.) and Jared Golden (Maine) on Wednesday voted against advancing two pieces of gun legislation, which were brought to the House floor after last month’s mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas.

The pair of lawmakers voted “no” on a rule setting up a vote on the Protecting Our Kids Act, a package that consists of eight gun measures, and the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, a bill that seeks to nationalize red flag laws — which would allow courts to order the removal of firearms from individuals believed to be a threat to themselves or others.

Slotkin is the sponsor of the Safe Guns, Safe Kids Act, one of the measures included in the gun package.

The rule also included a resolution condemning the “great replacement theory” — a racist conspiracy theory, allegedly espoused by the suspected Buffalo gunman, that asserts that a deliberate effort is underway to replace white Americans with immigrants.

The resolution also condemned the Buffalo massacre, honored the victims of the shooting and reaffirmed the House’s “commitment to combating White supremacy, hatred, and racial injustice.”

Additionally, the rule consisted of a resolution providing for budget allocations.

The Hill reached out to Slotkin and Golden for more information on their votes.

Slotkin joined a coalition of Democrats last week in penning a letter to House leadership, asking that the measures in the sweeping package be brought up for individual votes. The group, led by Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), argued that holding votes on each measure separately would maximize support in the Senate and increase the chances of the bills clearing the upper chamber.

The House, however, ultimately went ahead with considering the legislation as a single package.

“We fully expect each of these bills will pass in the House, but as we focus on actually delivering for a hurting America, passing each bill individually will ensure that every commonsense measure we are putting forth arrives in the U.S. Senate with the maximum bipartisan support it may garner, recorded through individual votes — giving us the maximum chance of passing gun violence prevention legislation in the Senate and into law,” the letter reads.

Golden has opposed gun legislation in the past. In March 2021, the Maine Democrat voted against the Bipartisan Background Checks Act and the Enhanced Background Checks Act. Both measures cleared the House in largely party-line votes and have since stalled in the Senate.

In a statement following his votes against those measures, the congressman said, “I will oppose efforts to erode our existing background check system because I know that the majority of Mainers support this system and want it to work effectively and efficiently.”

He also noted that one of the measures was a “near mirror image” of a ballot initiative that failed to pass in Maine in 2016 and pointed to the popularity of firearms in the Pine Tree State.

“Many of my constituents have a proud tradition of responsible gun ownership,” Golden said. “For us, firearms are a part of daily life. From hunting to competitive shooting to self-defense, we believe that law-abiding citizens have a constitutional right to access and possess firearms.”