Schiff says Jan. 6 hearing will show ‘multipronged effort to overturn a presidential election’

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack at the Capitol, said Wednesday that the panel’s upcoming hearing will show a “multipronged effort to overturn a presidential election.”

Schiff said in a Twitter thread that the panel’s first hearing, held in prime time on Thursday, will present new information on the riot, adding the committee hopes to demonstrate how a group of individuals tried to overturn an election.

“We’ll demonstrate the multipronged effort to overturn a presidential election, how one strategy to subvert the election led to another, culminating in a violent attack on our democracy,” Schiff said in his tweet.

“It’s an important story, and one that must be told to ensure it never happens again,” he added.

Schiff also said that he hopes the panel’s findings and the series of hearings on the attack will show the public “how close we came to losing our democracy” and “why it’s still deeply at risk.”

“We’ll provide details of the effort to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power,” he added. “And what we must do to protect our democracy now.”

The Jan. 6 panel has said it will present previously unreleased material during its hearing on Thursday, scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.