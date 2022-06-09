trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

McCarthy wants to tap McConnell about Jan. 6 security failures

by Emily Brooks - 06/09/22 1:48 PM ET
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (D-Calif.) answers questions during a press conference to discuss the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
Greg Nash
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (D-Calif.) answers questions during a press conference to discuss the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday said that GOP members conducting a counter-investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack will seek information on the Capitol’s security posture that day from one of their own – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)

The inquiry comes in addition to information Republicans are already seeking from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif).

Pelosi and McConnell, who was Senate Majority Leader on Jan. 6, each had authority over the House and Senate sergeant-at-arms, respectively – two members of the three-person Capitol Police Board, the governing authority over the police force that can approve National Guard assistance.

House Republicans have so far largely blamed Pelosi for the security failures of that day but have yet to tap into any role McConnell had.

That changed Thursday when McCarthy was asked directly whether Republicans will ask similar questions of McConnell that they have of Pelosi.

“Yes,” McCarthy responded.

“We’d like to get to the bottom of why this Capitol was so ill-prepared. There’s reports that – was offered National Guard as early as January 2. We do not know why they weren’t here,” McCarthy said. “We’d like to know the bottom of why they weren’t here.”

Earlier in the press conference, which was aimed at counter-programming Thursday night’s Jan. 6 committee primetime hearing, Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) ran through a list of questions that Republicans have about the Capitol attack and want the Jan. 6 committee to answer.

Those included questions about whether Pelosi communicated with the House sergeant-at-arms on Jan. 6 and the days leading up to the riot, and whether Pelosi was involved in the decision to delay National Guard assistance on Jan. 6.  

McCarthy had originally selected Banks to be ranking member on the select committee , before Pelosi blocked his appointment. Banks is now leading a counter-investigation, at the direction of McCarthy, into the Capitol security posture and plans to release a report.

McCarthy did not provide an exact timeline for when that report is expected to be released, but said it will come out “soon.”

Tags

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Progressives see signs of hope fade ...
  2. FBI arrests GOP candidate for ...
  3. Will monkeypox spread as fast as ...
  4. DeVos says she talked 25th Amendment, ...
  5. Biden nominee fails on Senate floor
  6. Menendez: Mexican president 'tried to ...
  7. Here are the House Republicans who ...
  8. What does a Jan. 6 hearing victory ...
  9. Mike Lee holds slight lead in Senate ...
  10. Jan. 6 panel to put Trump at center ...
  11. These four Democrats voted against ...
  12. Biden approval rating at all-time low ...
  13. House passes red flag gun legislation ...
  14. The Memo: Democrats raise the stakes ...
  15. House passes sweeping gun package in ...
  16. Will the Supreme Court apply a double ...
  17. Five Republicans, one Democrat buck ...
  18. Cheney faces pivotal moment with Jan. ...
Load more

Video

See all Video