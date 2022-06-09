Live coverage: Jan. 6 panel to hold prime-time hearing

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol will hold its first prime-time hearing on Thursday.

The panel will share recorded depositions from former Trump officials and members of former President Trump’s family, as well as new footage and other materials documenting Jan. 6 that have not previously been released.

The event, set to begin at 8 p.m., will kick off a series of public hearings held by the committee.

Follow The Hill’s live coverage below:

Thompson: ‘The world is watching what we do here’

6:48 p.m.

Jan. 6 committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) will offer a forward-looking message as the panel kicks off a review of its investigation in its prime-time hearing.

“Tonight, and over the next few weeks, we’re going to remind you of the reality of what happened that day. But our work must do much more than just look backwards. Because our democracy remains in danger. The conspiracy to thwart the will of the people is not over,” Thompson will say in his opening remarks, an excerpt of which was shared in advance by the committee.

He goes on to point to those who have a “thirst for power, but have no love or respect” for the Constitution or rule of law.

“Jan. 6 and the lies that led to insurrection have put two and a half centuries of constitutional democracy at risk. The world is watching what we do here. America has long been expected to be a shining city on a hill. A beacon of hope and freedom,” Thompson says in the remarks.

“A model for others—when we’re at our best. How can we play that role when our own house is in such disorder?”

— Rebecca Beitsch