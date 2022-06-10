Rep. Ted Lieu recites ‘what Jesus Christ said about homosexuality’: Remains silent

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) this week argued Jesus did not say anything about homosexuality during his lifetime in response to a series of bills states have proposed or passed impacting LGBTQ individuals.

Lieu spoke on the House floor Wednesday, noting two stories from The Washington Post in March and April about GOP lawmakers pushing for bills that target LGBTQ rights and that some Republicans are concerned about “party overreach” on the issue.

“I just thought I would know recite for you what Jesus Christ said about homosexuality,” he said, followed by a 20-second silent pause.

Lieu’s comments come as a wide range of states have introduced or passed bills to roll back the rights of LGBTQ individuals. Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed into law in March, prohibits “classroom instruction” on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade and has become one of the most high-profile pieces of legislation as part of the push.

Lieu responded similarly in a tweet last week after multiple members of the Tampa Bay Rays refused to wear specialized jerseys for the team’s Pride Night, citing their religious beliefs. He said one player who mentioned Jesus specifically should “read the New Testament” and added Jesus said nothing on homosexuality.

“Jesus is about love, not hating people who are different from you,” Lieu said.