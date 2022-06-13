Live coverage: Jan. 6 panel slated to hear from former Fox News editor at second hearing

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its second hearing on Monday morning.

BJay Pak, once a U.S. attorney in Georgia, will speak publicly for the first time since resigning as former President Trump fumed over the Justice Department’s refusal to investigate his baseless allegations of voter fraud. Pak will be joined by conservative election attorney Ben Ginsberg and Al Schmidt, a Republican elections official in Philadelphia who drew Trump’s ire after he refused to say the 2020 election was rigged.

Chris Stirewalt, a former Fox News political editor who was a member of the team at the network that made the decision to call Arizona for now-President Biden on election night 2020, will also testify.

Cheney plays video of Trump legal team shooting down election arguments

11:13 a.m.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) opened the Jan. 6 select committee’s second hearing on Monday by playing video of members of former President Trump’s legal team shooting down claims that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.

Cheney, the vice chair of the panel, introduced a clip of Matt Morgan, the former general counsel for the Trump campaign, testifying before the committee. In it, Morgan said campaign officials had determined that claims of election fraud would not alter the results of the election.

“Generally discussed on that topic was whether the fraud, ballot administration, abuse or irregularities, if aggregated and read most favorably to the campaign, would that be outcome determinant,” Morgan said in the clip.

“And I think everyone’s assessment in the room, at least amongst the staff — Marc Short, myself and Greg Jacob — was that, was not sufficient to be outcome determinant,” he added.

In a second clip introduced by Cheneyu, former White House lawyer Eric Herschman debunked the conspiracy involving Dominion voting machines.

“I thought the Dominion stuff was, I never saw any evidence whatsoever to sustain those allegations,” Herschman testified.

— Mychael Schell

Thompson not sure if Stepien will appear at a later date

10:47 a.m.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chairman of the select committee, said he was “not sure” if former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien would appear before the committee at a later date.

Stepien was to appear on Monday but had to cancel when his wife went into labor.

— Mychael Schnell

The hearing has been delayed

10:22 a.m.

The Jan. 6 panel was supposed to start its hearing at 10 a.m. — before the surprise news that its big witness, former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, would not appear because his wife had gone into labor.

The panel said it would begin its hearing late as a result but is expected to get things going around 10:30 a.m.

— Ian Swanson

Former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien will no longer testify

9:14 a.m.

Former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien will no longer appear before the House Jan. 6 committee Monday, removing a key witness for the panel as it seeks to show how the campaign forwarded baseless claims of election fraud.

“Due to a family emergency, Mr. William Stepien is unable to testify before the Select Committee this morning. His counsel will appear and make a statement on the record,” the committee said in a statement Monday morning less than an hour before the hearing was set to begin.

Stepien’s wife has gone into labor, a source familiar with the situation told The Hill.

In its advisory, the committee delayed the start of its second day of hearings by “30 to 45 minutes.”

Stepien’s attorney will made a statement in his place.

The former campaign attorney’s absence comes after he told multiple outlets that he was appearing before the panel under subpoena.

— Rebecca Beitsch and Brett Samuels

