Media

Photos of the Week: Ukraine protest, President Biden and snow

by TheHill.com - 04/01/22 5:48 PM ET
President Joe Biden pays his respects to Rep. Don Young
Greg Nash
President Joe Biden pays his respects to Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) as he lies in state in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Young passed away at the age of 88 serving 49 years in the House and the longest-serving Republican in the House of Representatives.
A one-horned rhinoceros runs
A one-horned rhinoceros runs in Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state of Assam, India, on March 27. The rare one-horned rhinos that roam the park have been increasing in numbers, thanks to stronger police efforts against poaching, as well as artificial mud platforms that keep the animals safe from floods. Associated Press/Anupam Nath
Two women hold each other as others hold yellow and blue balloons during a protest
People hold yellow and blue balloons during the “#YesWeCare – The Concert” event to protest against Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine in Vienna, Austria, on March 27. Associated Press/Theresa Wey
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage
Will Smith, right, strikes Chris Rock on stage while Rock presents the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Associated Press/Chris Pizzello
A small tour group looks up at the Apotheosis of Washington with other paintings and a statue in the background
A small tour group looks up at the Apotheosis of Washington, painted on the ceiling of the Rotunda, on March 28, the first day of public guided tours of the Capitol since 2020. Anna Rose Layden
Richard Durbin, left, Chuck Grassley, right share a bag of Beer Nuts
Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and ranking member Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) share a bag of Beer Nuts before the Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting on March 28. Anna Rose Layden
Members of the Jan. 6 House Select Committee are seen from the middle of the floor
The Jan. 6 House Select Committee holds a business meeting on March 28 to vote on holding former Trump administration officials Peter Navarro and Daniel Scavino in contempt of Congress. Greg Nash
Casket of former Rep. Don Young is carried on the Capitol steps
Former Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) is brought into the Capitol to lie in state in Statuary Hall on March 29. Anna Rose Layden
Sen. Dan Sullivan, center of room
Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) gives a remembrance of former Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) as he lies in state in Statuary Hall on March 29. Greg Nash
Congressional staffers pay their respects to former Sen. Don Young as one buries his head in his hands
Congressional staffers pay their respects to former Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) as he lies in state in Statuary Hall on March 29. Anna Rose Layden
President Biden, center, makes the sign of the cross over Don Young's casket
President Biden makes the sign of the cross as former Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) lies in state in Statuary Hall on March 29. Greg Nash
Lee Hsien Loong, left, with Nancy Pelosi at a podium, right
Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong delivers brief remarks to the press after meeting with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on March 30. Anna Rose Layden
Rep. Madison Cawthorn
Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) heads to the House Chamber for a vote regarding the Safeguarding Tomorrow through Ongoing Risk Mitigation Technical Corrections Act on March 30. Greg Nash
Palestinian watch fishermen while ride their boats and wave their national flags over blue ocean waters
Palestinians watch fishermen while they ride their boats and wave their national flags during a rally marking the 46th anniversary of Land Day, in the water of the Mediterranean Sea at the fishermen port in Gaza City on March 30. Palestinians citizens of Israel and in the West Bank and Gaza mark “Land Day” on March 30, commemorating events in March 1976 when Israel confiscated land from Galilee Arab villages, leading to protests in which six Arabs were killed. The “Land Day” rallies are an annual event attended by those who protest what they say are discriminatory Israeli land policies. Associated Press/Adel Hana
A skateboard trick is seen from below and behind as a crowd of people wearing masks look on
Kids wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus watch a teenager on his skateboard at a park in Hong Kong on March 30. Associated Press/Kin Cheung
People camp in multi-colored tents on a road avenue
People camp on the 9 de Julio Avenue during a protest demanding more jobs and social assistance in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 31. Associated Press/Natacha Pisarenko
Sri Lankans riot during nighttime as they face a bus
Sri Lankans riot during a protest outside the president’s private residence on the outskirts of Colombo, on March 31. Sri Lankan police fired tear gas and a water canon to disperse several hundred people protesting near the private residence of the country’s president. The people had gathered Thursday to protest economic hardships. Associated Press/Eranga Jayawardena
A woman, center, walks in winter gear down a snowy road
A woman walks on a snowy road in Poleymieux au Mont d’or, outside Lyon, France, on April 1. Associated Press/Laurent Cipriani

Photos curated by Greg Nash, Anna Rose Layden and Madeline Monroe.

