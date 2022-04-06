trending:

Obama to sit with Al Roker for interview on climate change

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 04/06/22 1:56 PM ET
Former President Obama will sit down with NBC’s Al Roker for a wide-ranging interview about climate change and sustainability, the network announced this week.

The conversation will air April 13 on NBC’s “Today” ahead of the premiere of Obama’s five-part docuseries on nature conservation, “Our Great National Parks,” which begins airing the same day on Netflix.

Roker, the longtime meteorologist on “Today,” has led much of the network’s coverage of issues relating to climate change and natural disasters in recent years.

The sit-down with the former president will run as part of the network’s monthlong coverage dedicated to environmental education, sustainability and climate solutions, NBC said.

Obama was at the White House on Tuesday to celebrate the Affordable Care Act. The former president is also speaking at an event on disinformation hosted by The Atlantic on Wednesday.

