Media critic Eric Boehlert dies in bike collision at 57

Media critic Eric Boehlert was killed on Monday night following a bike collision in New Jersey at the age of 57.

Boehlert, founder of media blog Press Run, was hit by a train in New Jersey, according to his wife, who confirmed his death to NorthJersey.com.

New Jersey Transit said on Tuesday that an adult male was killed by a Montclair Boonton Line train on Monday night, but it had not confirmed the victim’s identity.

“Through his journalism, social media, books, and appearances on CNN and MSNBC, Eric was a fierce defender of democracy, social justice and truth in media,” his family said in a statement on Wednesday, according to The Washington Post.

“He was fearless and brilliant in his investigation of hypocrisies and double standards in the media, and his contribution was priceless.”

During the early days of his writing career, Boehlert covered music for Billboard and Rolling Stone, later working at the Daily Kos as a media critic, Salon as a senior writer and contributing to Media Matters.

“.@EricBoehlert’s death is terrible news. I’m devastated for his family and friends and will miss his critical work to counteract misinformation and media bias. What a loss,” Hillary Clinton tweeted.

Boehlert’s former employers also commemorated the media critic on social media.

“Eric was a valued member of the Media Matters team for more than a decade. His passing is a real loss for truth and will leave a void in the broader media landscape,” Media Matters said in a statement.

“We are devastated by the loss of esteemed journalist and former @Salon senior writer, Eric Boehlert,” Salon tweeted. “Our condolences to Eric’s family and friends during this difficult time. His passing is a huge loss to media criticism and progressive journalism.”