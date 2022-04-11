trending:

Rachel Maddow to host MSNBC prime-time show weekly

by Sarah Polus - 04/11/22 10:48 PM ET
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow announced she will host her eponymous television show only on Mondays starting in May, she told viewers on her first night back from a hiatus.

MSNBC’s top personality shared the news on Monday night’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” her first time back in prime time since she returned from a two-month hiatus, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Until the end of April, Maddow will host the 9 p.m. slot on MSNBC on Mondays to Thursdays, the Times reported.

“We will see how things go, but that is the plan as of now,” Maddow told viewers.

Maddow said that she would continue to work on other projects. She took a break from her show to work on podcasts and feature films as part of a deal with NBCUniversal.

“One of the things I realized to my surprise is that I actually don’t need another hiatus,” she said Monday night. “This one was great. But I think I only needed the one. I still have these other irons in the fire, all these other things I am working on that I want to bring to fruition.”

The news of Maddow’s new schedule comes after MSNBC recently reorganized its show programming.

