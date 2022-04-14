Unauthorized Fox News account pops up on Truth Social

A verified Fox News account was seen on former President Trump’s Truth Social app earlier this week.

The only problem? Fox News says it was an unauthorized.

The existence of the account on the Truth Social platform was initially tweeted out by an Axios reporter on Tuesday, the news outlet reported, which noted that the tweet has since been deleted.

Axios provided screenshots of the account on Truth Social as well as the app’s chief executive, former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who cheered Fox News’s presence.

“Great to have RSS feed for @FoxNews now LIVE here on TRUTH! This adds to @OAN and @NewsMax,” Dunes said.”

But a Fox News spokesperson confirmed to The Hill what it had also told Axios: It does not have a presence on the platform.

It is not immediately clear how or why the Fox News account appeared on the site or got verified. The Hill has reached out to Trump Media & Technology Group for comment.

The media app’s launch had a rocky start, quickly falling down the Apple Store’s list of top free downloads about two weeks after officially kicking off.

The app has also sometimes been inaccessible for those seeking to use it, including long wait times.

Earlier this month, stock in Digital Word Acquisition Corp, the SPAC that helped bring the media app public, tumbled following multiple reports of Truth Social executives resigning.