Charlie Rose posts first interview in years after sexual misconduct accusations

Journalist Charlie Rose, who was fired from CBS News and PBS following sexual misconduct allegations in 2017, said on Thursday that he has published his first interview in over four years.

“I’m proud to share this recent conversation with Warren Buffett. It is his first interview on camera in almost a year and the first I’ve done in more than 4 years,” Rose said in a statement on his website. “It is a step in a journey to engage the most interesting people and explore the most compelling ideas in the world.”

The interview lasts close to an hour and 15 minutes and touches on Buffet’s life at 91 years old and “the company he created, his friends, his values,” according to Rose’s website.

The interview was also posted to Rose’s Substack page, which had not been used for close to a year.

News of Rose’s interview appeared to shock some journalists on social media.

“Charlie Rose is… back?” CNN’s Brian Stelter tweeted.

“Nice to see we’re all still doing interviews with Charlie Rose!” Teddy Schleifer, a writer for Puck News, said.

The interview comes more than five years since CBS and PBS fired Rose in November 2017 after The Washington Post reported that eight women had accused the broadcast personality of sexual misconduct, including groping their breasts or genital areas and walking around naked in front of female colleagues.

Rose said in a statement at the time that he did not believe all of the allegations were accurate but acknowledged that he had “behaved insensitively at times.”

“It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken,” Rose said in a statement to the Post at the time.