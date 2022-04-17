‘Saturday Night Live’ offers Easter messages from Trump, Fauci, Greene

“Saturday Night Live” began its show this weekend with Easter wishes from cast members portraying former President Donald Trump, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

The Easter Bunny, played by Bowen Yang, opened the sketch comedy show’s episode on Saturday, calling himself “the freakiest” holiday character.



“Man-sized bunny with no backstory… who is he?” Yang’s bunny asked.

He also told the audience he “invited folks from all walks of life to share their hopes for this Easter season.”

One of his guests was Trump, played by James Austin Johnson. Johnson’s Trump, wearing a Russian flag pin on his lapel, went on a speaking tangent about Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs, Cap’n Crunch and berries before emphasizing that he is in good health.

“Some people are saying I’m not healthy, okay. I’m in very good health, I do wonderful with health, okay. Healthy as a horse, like Seabiscuit — I see biscuit and I eat biscuit,” Johnson’s Trump said.

The fictitious former president later reflected on his time leading the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, telling the audience that when he said he wanted the pandemic to be over by Easter, he did not specify which year.

Trump in March 2020 said he thought churches would be “packed” by Easter Sunday.

“I would love to be bunny, I would be so good with bunny. Because I’ve told America COVID would be over by Easter. I just didn’t say which one, okay, I didn’t say which one it was gonna be,” Johnson’s Trump said on “SNL.”

A special Easter wish from Trump pic.twitter.com/QXVYa8Xzhk — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 17, 2022

Fauci, played by Kate McKinnon, also made an appearance with the Easter Bunny on Saturday’s cold open.

The fictitious infectious disease doctor said he would not be providing more COVID-19 guidance because nobody would listen to it.

“Trust me I’m not here to give you any more COVID guidance. I’m not stupid enough to think you’re actually gonna follow it,” McKinnon’s Fauci said.

“All I’ll say is that COVID cases are a lot like Jesus — they’ve risen again,” he added.

The Easter Bunny also welcomed Greene, played by Cecily Strong, to the stage.

Strong’s Greene was holding a chocolate AR-15 when offering her Easter wishes.

“Don’t worry, this rifle’s chocolate — but the bullets are real,” Strong’s Greene said.

She wished the audience a happy Easter before slipping “God Bless Russia.”

“Happy Easter and God Bless Russia — I mean, America. But kinda both, right?” Strong’s Greene added.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D), played by Chris Redd, and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, played by Mikey Day, also shared their Easter wishes on Saturday’s episode.

–Updated at 8:43 a.m.