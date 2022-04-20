Jen Psaki to sit for interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will join Chris Wallace on Wednesday on his new streaming show on CNN+.

In a tweet just hours before she was set to appear on Wallace’s program, the streaming service said Psaki will offer “her time behind the briefing room podium and the current state of politics,” during the interview.

Psaki is one of the premier guests Wallace has booked since launching his new show on CNN streaming after leaving Fox News late last year.

A former analyst at CNN herself, Psaki has reportedly inked a deal with rival network MSNBC to host a show once she departs her post at The White House, according to multiple reports.