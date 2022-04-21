Trump mocks CNN after streaming service is shuttered

Former President Trump issued a scathing statement on Thursday attacking CNN, one of his most prominent foils, after the company announced it would be shutting down its paid streaming subscription service less than a month after it launched.

“Congratulations to CNN+ on their decision to immediately FOLD for a lack of ratings, or viewers in any way, shape, or form,” Trump said in a statement issued on Thursday. “It was like an empty desert out there despite spending hundreds of millions of dollars and the hiring of low-rated Chris Wallace, a man who tried so hard to be his father, Mike, but lacked the talent and whatever else is necessary to be a star. In any event, it’s just one more piece of CNN and Fake News that we don’t have to bother with anymore!”

CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, announced earlier in the day it was shutting down the service days after reports suggesting it had attained only 150,000 subscribers.

Wallace, whom Trump has sparred with in the past, left Fox News last year to host a show on the streaming service. It is unclear what Wallace’s next move will be, or if he will remain with CNN.

“Let me be clear: this move is in no way a reflection of the talented and hardworking people who poured their heart and soul into building and flawlessly launching CNN+ in a very short period of time,” incoming CNN President Chris Licht said in a memo to staff on Thursday. “It also is not a reflection of the quality of the talent and content of CNN+, some of which will migrate to CNN’s programming or some of the company’s other networks.”

Trump has warred with various CNN reporters and personalities since before his time as president.

The White House revoked reporter Jim Acosta’s press pass in 2018 after a testy exchange with Trump.