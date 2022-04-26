Clarissa Ward and CNN crew duck for cover in Ukraine amid Russian shelling

CNN international correspondent Clarissa Ward and a network crew working in Ukraine had to duck for cover this week amid shelling from Russian forces.

Ward and her team were covering Ukrainian first responders in the city of Kharkiv as they worked to help citizens caught up in the weeks-long conflict, which has displaced millions and killed hundreds.

Footage from the ground shows Ward and her crew hiding in a building with first responders as they work to locate anyone wounded by bombing that had gone off in the area.

“The paramedics need to act fast,” Ward said. “Russian forces are increasingly hitting the same target twice. It’s called a double tap, a horrifying strategy to take out rescue workers as they respond.”

Ward said she and her team “braced for the impact” along with the first responders as bombs went off outside the building.

A number of journalists have been caught in the crossfire during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A Fox News cameraman was killed last month during an incident that left corespondent Benjamin Hall severely injured.

Several of the largest American television companies have sent top anchors and hosts to cities throughout Ukraine to cover the conflict.