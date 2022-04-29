Airbnb announces all employees can ‘live and work anywhere’

Airbnb announced Thursday that its employees will be permitted to live and work remotely anywhere in the country in which they work.

The company also said it would partner with certain locations to help them “attract remote workers.”

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky sent an email to employees Thursday announcing the change and predicting that remote work and flexibility are embedded into the future of the world.

Employees at large will be offered the option to work from home or in the office as they choose, though a few roles will still be required to work from a specific location.

Chesky emphasized the company’s goal to recruit a diversity of employees from a “diverse set of communities” around the world.

Airbnb employees will not be allowed to move internationally, although they will be authorized to live and work in “over 170 countries for up to 90 days a year in each location.”

Compensation for employees will not change based on whether or where they move.

Chesky said that the company is “actively partnering” with governments of countries around the world to increase ease of travel and remote work, including offering remote work visas.

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter together. It will be just as defining as the last one, but a whole lot brighter,” Chesky wrote.