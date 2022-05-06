NBC News shuffles schedule, moves ‘Meet the Press NOW’ to streaming

NBC News announced Friday that the daily weekday counterpart of “Meet the Press” is moving to the network’s streaming platform as “Meet the Press NOW,” among other changes to the programming lineup.

“Meet the Press NOW,” which will be anchored by “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd, will stream on NBC News NOW at 4 p.m. ET every weekday beginning June 6.

The show will also begin producing an audio showcast, allowing listeners to tune into “Meet the Press NOW” as a podcast.

“NBC News is the leader in streaming news,” NBC News President Noah Oppenheim said in a statement. “Since our launch, we’ve been committed to delivering the best of NBC News’ journalism, free, to streaming audiences everywhere. Chuck was one of the first broadcast anchors to see the massive potential of streaming and bringing Meet the Press’s daily franchise to NBC News NOW reinforces the platform’s status as the destination for news on streaming.”

The network also announced that MSNBC Senior National Correspondent Chris Jansing will start anchoring “MSNBC Reports” at 1 p.m. beginning May 26, filling the timeslot now occupied by Todd’s “Meet the Press Daily.”

Vicky Nguyen, senior investigative and consumer correspondent for NBC News, will join correspondent Morgan Radford in co-hosting “NBC News NOW Live” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the streaming platform, while correspondent Aaron Gilchrist will begin anchoring the show from 2 to 4 p.m.

The lineup changes follow NBC News’s launch earlier this year of “Meet the Midterms,” which focuses on reporting from key battleground states.