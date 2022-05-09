Eric Holder says Democrats ‘don’t have to cheat’ by gerrymandering to win

Former Attorney General Eric Holder said in an interview with CBS News on Monday that “Republicans have to cheat in order to win” elections via gerrymandering.

Holder, the chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, said that unfair Democratic redistricting maps “pale in comparison” to those designed by the GOP.

“Well, see, we can’t fall into some notion of equivalency here because in a lot of ways that’s false,” said Holder of those who note that both Democrats and Republicans engage in gerrymandering.

“I’m committed to fighting for fairness because I’m also confident that if the process is fair, the Democrats, progressives will do just fine,” he said. “We don’t have to cheat. Republicans have to cheat in order to win.”

Holder, who served under former President Obama, said that “America is a democracy in need of serious renovation” because of “our warped Senate, our gerrymandered House, our malapportioned Electoral College and our politicized Supreme Court.”

“We see voter suppression. We see gerrymandering. We see a whole range of ways that keep the will of the American people from being expressed in the ballot box,” Holder said in the interview.

Holder was questioned specifically about his thoughts on the recent leak of a Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade, the case that established a federal right to abortion in 1973.

Holder said he supported eliminating the filibuster if Roe v. Wade is overturned, saying, “You could pass a federal statute that would declare as the law of the land women would have the right to reproductive choices that the American people support.”