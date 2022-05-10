Tom Brady to join Fox Sports as broadcaster upon retirement

Fox Sports on Tuesday announced that star NFL quarterback Tom Brady will join the network as a broadcaster and analyst during games once he retires from playing in the league.

The signing of Brady was announced by Fox Corp CEO Lachlan Murdoch.

“Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives,” Murdoch said in a statement. “We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season.”

Brady, one of the game’s most notable and successful players, briefly retired earlier this offseason before reversing course and announcing he would return as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback for at least one more season this fall.

Fox Sports lost longtime play-by-play man Joe Buck and color commentator Troy Aikman to ESPN earlier this year, after more than two decades together on the network.

Brady has spoken somewhat openly about politics in the past, including supporting former President Trump, a personal friend of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who Brady played for 19 seasons before leaving for Tampa Bay.