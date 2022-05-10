OAN acknowledges ‘no widespread voter fraud’ by Georgia election workers

Conservative cable outlet One America News ran a segment this week acknowledging there had been no widespread voter fraud committed by a pair of 2020 election workers in Georgia following a settlement between the workers and the network reached last month.

“The results of this investigation indicate that Ruby Freeman and Wandrea ‘Shaye’ Moss did not engage in ballot fraud or criminal misconduct while working at State Farm Arena on election night,” Monday’s report on OAN said. “A legal matter with this network and the two election workers has been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of the parties through a fair and reasonable settlement.”

Freeman and Moss, two election workers in the key battleground state during the 2020 elections, sued OAN for defamation last year over false claims on the network suggesting they engaged in fraud. Specifically, the network alleged that Freeman and Moss used suitcases to cast illegal ballots and had taken other measures to commit fraud.

The workers last month reached a settlement with the network, The Associated Press reported, after they met with OAN representatives for a “successful one-day mediation” and “agreed upon and signed a binding set of settlement terms that they anticipate memorializing in a formal settlement agreement,” according to a status report last month.

The workers have also sued former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and conservative website The Gateway Pundit over similar claims. Those cases are still pending.

OAN has also been sued by Dominion Voting Systems and election technology firm Smartmatic over allegations of voting machine fraud in the 2020 elections.