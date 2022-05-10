Pulitzer Prize citation awarded to Ukrainian journalists

Ukrainian journalists were awarded a special Pulitzer Prize citation on Monday for their coverage of the war with Russia, now in its third month.

“The Pulitzer Board awards a special citation to the journalists of Ukraine for their courage, endurance, and commitment to truthful reporting during Vladimir Putin’s ruthless invasion of their country and his propaganda war in Russia,” according to a statement of the citation on the Pulitzer website.

“Despite bombardment, abductions, occupation, and even deaths in their ranks, they have persisted in their effort to provide an accurate picture of a terrible reality, doing honor to Ukraine and to journalists around the world.”

Several Ukrainian journalists, among others from outside the country, have died in the conflict, including photojournalist Maxim Levin, Fox News freelance consultant Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova and Yevhenii Sakun.

The special citation was praised by both officials and members of the media.

“Our first Pulitzer :)” Anastasiia Lapatina, a journalist at the Kyiv Independent, tweeted.

“Congratulations to the journalists of #Ukraine. Thank you for showing the truth to the whole world. #Pulitzer prize acknowledges their courage, endurance & commitment to truthful reporting amid Russian invasion and propaganda war,” Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry tweeted. “Thank you @PulitzerPrizes! #StandWithUkraine️.”

Previous winners in the special citation category have included Darnella Frazier in 2021 for recording the murder of George Floyd, a Black man whose death ignited protests around racial justice and police reform, and Ida B. Wells posthumously for her reporting “on the horrific and vicious violence against African Americans during the era of lynching.”