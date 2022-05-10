trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Pulitzer Prize citation awarded to Ukrainian journalists

by Caroline Vakil - 05/10/22 3:59 PM ET
AP-Felipe Dana
Ukrainian servicemen walk among debris of damaged buildings after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Ukrainian journalists were awarded a special Pulitzer Prize citation on Monday for their coverage of the war with Russia, now in its third month.

“The Pulitzer Board awards a special citation to the journalists of Ukraine for their courage, endurance, and commitment to truthful reporting during Vladimir Putin’s ruthless invasion of their country and his propaganda war in Russia,” according to a statement of the citation on the Pulitzer website. 

“Despite bombardment, abductions, occupation, and even deaths in their ranks, they have persisted in their effort to provide an accurate picture of a terrible reality, doing honor to Ukraine and to journalists around the world.”

Several Ukrainian journalists, among others from outside the country, have died in the conflict, including photojournalist Maxim Levin, Fox News freelance consultant Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova and Yevhenii Sakun.

The special citation was praised by both officials and members of the media.

“Our first Pulitzer :)” Anastasiia Lapatina, a journalist at the Kyiv Independent, tweeted.

“Congratulations to the journalists of #Ukraine. Thank you for showing the truth to the whole world. #Pulitzer prize acknowledges their courage, endurance & commitment to truthful reporting amid Russian invasion and propaganda war,” Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry tweeted. “Thank you @PulitzerPrizes! #StandWithUkraine️.”

Previous winners in the special citation category have included Darnella Frazier in 2021 for recording the murder of George Floyd, a Black man whose death ignited protests around racial justice and police reform, and Ida B. Wells posthumously for her reporting “on the horrific and vicious violence against African Americans during the era of lynching.”

Tags George Floyd Pulitzer Prize Pulitzer Prizes Russia Russo-Ukrainian War Ukraine Ukraine crisis Ukraine invasion Ukraine war Vladimir Putin

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Republican lawmaker announces ...
  2. McConnell tamps down chance abortion ...
  3. Esper says Trump wanted to reactivate ...
  4. Biden on Rick Scott: ‘I think the ...
  5. UN receiving ...
  6. Hawley introducing measure to strip ...
  7. Former national security officials ...
  8. DeSantis signs bill establishing ...
  9. Schumer says he sees no issue with ...
  10. NPR reporter says ‘leading ...
  11. Musk says he’d reverse Trump’s ...
  12. Senate passes security bill for ...
  13. China ‘learning lessons’ from ...
  14. Esper says he wouldn’t vote for ...
  15. Casey says he will support ...
  16. Senate Democrats open door to giving ...
  17. Anonymous donor pays off student debt ...
  18. Rappers Young Thug, Gunna charged ...
Load more

Video

See all Video