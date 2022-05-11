Scarborough: Nebraska results send message to GOP Trump is beatable

MSNBC pundit and former GOP Rep. Joe Scarborough (Fla.) said on Wednesday the result of a primary election in Nebraska the night before is an indication that Republicans who oppose former President Trump can defeat candidates he is backing.

“They humiliated Donald Trump in Nebraska,” Scarborough said. “It sends a message to a lot of other Republicans that you can take this guy on, and you can beat him.”

University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen defeated businessman Charles Herbster, who had been endorsed by Trump, in Nebraska’s Republican gubernatorial primary. Herbster is facing sexual misconduct allegations from eight women, including a state senator.

Trump has picked up wins from candidates he has backed in several of the early primaries this year, including key wins in the presidential battleground of Ohio.

Scarborough, a frequent Trump critic, said Pillen’s win is an indication that Republican voters may be souring on Trump and the party has the ability to move on from the former president and his policies.

“The one thing that is constant … is Republicans say one thing about Donald Trump on the air and off the air even people who have worked with him trash him, they can’t stand him,” the “Morning Joe” co-host said.