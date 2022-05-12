Psaki says she’ll miss Fox’s Peter Doocy after leaving White House

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday she’ll miss the back-and-forth she has with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy during her time at the podium once she departs the Biden administration this week.

“I will,” Psaki said when asked if she would miss Doocy during a Christian Science Monitor breakfast. “I will tell you, and people know this who are in the White House every day.”

Psaki said she and Doocy, who has clashed with both her and President Biden on camera, have “a very good, professional relationship.”

“And I understand that he’s coming there to ask questions every day that are important to report and the outlet he works for, and I respect that, and we have healthy debates and discussions,” she continued. “Doesn’t mean I agree with his line of questioning on most days. But I think that’s — I’ve called on him every day he’s been there or a Fox person, Jacqui [Heinrich], who’s been there a lot as well.”

Doocy has served as one of Psaki’s most frequent sparring partners among the Washington press corps, often questioning her and other administration officials about topics ranging from the president’s son’s business dealings to crime rates and immigration policies.

Last summer, she blasted Doocy for what she described as “loaded and inaccurate” questions.

Biden infamously was caught on a hot microphone earlier this year sarcastically referring to Doocy as a “stupid son of a bitch” after Doocy had asked a question about the political liability of record inflation rates since Biden became president.

Biden later called Doocy to apologize, Doocy recounted on air that evening, adding that he and the president had a cordial conversation and shared a common understanding about his role among the White House press corps.

“And I think sending the message to the country that we’re not — we’re not focused here on a fight with Fox,” Psaki said on Thursday. “We’re focused here on the work of the American people … was very important to the president, the first lady and me in this job in this moment history.”

Psaki will depart the White House this week, reportedly to work as a host and analyst on cable news network MSNBC, a direct competitor of Fox News and CNN.

She has not confirmed reports of her plans to join the network and has faced complaints from an ethics group, headed by a former Trump administration official, about allegedly pursuing a television contract while still serving in government. The White House has dismissed those complaints.

The White House announced Thursday that Karine Jean-Pierre, formerly the principal deputy press secretary, will take over for Psaki when she leaves at the end of the week.