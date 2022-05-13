Peter Doocy calls Psaki’s WH exit ‘the end of an era’

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy called press secretary Jen Psaki’s exit from the White House “the end of an era” on Friday, her last day at the press secretary’s lectern.

During an interview on “Fox & Friends” ahead of Psaki’s last briefing, Doocy credited her for making him a better reporter after the show played a montage of the pair’s exchanges during White House press briefings.

“It’s not just me asking questions. She would ask me questions right back. When I would go in there with something that was not part of the White House talking point for the day, she would ask me every single time ‘Who was saying that about us?’ or ‘Where are you getting that from?’” Doocy said.

“And so I always had to have it ready right away, and I think that all that extra homework that I knew I had to do because, when I challenged her she would challenge me right back, probably has made me a better reporter,” he continued. “And so, I am grateful to her for that.”

Doocy and Psaki have been known for their back-and-forths in the briefing room as Doocy questioned the administration on a slew of issues, sometimes eliciting quipps from the White House press secretary.

But despite the iconic exchanges, Doocy credited Psaki for always calling on Fox News correspondents and said that, as a White House official, she was effective at her job.

“A lot of the time when people will ask ‘Why don’t we hear from Joe Biden more?’ they’ll say, ‘Well, Jen Psaki’s at the podium.’ So there have been times that they have sent her out to give him cover, and she has done that very effectively, if you are a White House official looking at this,” he said. “And so that ends today, we hope.”

Doocy also posted a photo of the two of them together on Twitter, with a post saying “End of an era in the Brady briefing room! Good luck, @jrpsaki.”

Psaki said during a Christian Science Monitor breakfast on Thursday that she would miss the Fox News White House correspondent.