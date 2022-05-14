Maher: Protests outside Supreme Court justices’ homes are ‘wrong’

“Real Time” host Bill Maher said Friday on a Fox News panel that protesting outside of the homes of Supreme Court justices is “wrong” and “against the law.”

Maher criticized the claim of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki that “I don’t have an official U.S. government position on where people protest,” arguing “But we do!”

Maher added: “It’s wrong! It’s intimidation! It’s against the law!”

“Would you want this outside your house?” Maher asked his fellow panelists.

While Maher offered criticism of the protests, he also condemned the leaked Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade. It is that decision that sparked the protests.

“Look at some of the things that are being proposed in some of these states. I mean, Louisiana says flat-out it’s a homicide,” Maher said, referencing Louisiana’s position on abortion.

“So when you drive from L.A. to Nevada, on one side of the border, you’re just a free person. The other side, you’re a criminal. You can fly across the country and gain and lose your reproductive rights 20 times. How can America sustain that?” he said.

Maher compared divisions over the legality of abortion in different states to divisions during the Civil War, saying that the U.S. would be “two countries, one where you’re a free woman and one where it’s a Dred Scott situation” if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Maher criticized both sides of the abortion debate, condemning the House pro-choice caucus for changing its language to include terms like “pro-abortion” and switching out the word “choice” for “decision.”

“No one should be pro-abortion!” Maher said, expressing approval instead for former President Bill Clinton’s goal for abortion to be “safe, legal and rare.”

“That’s not where the Democrats are now,” Maher said.

This story was updated at 11:24 a.m.