Fox president defends Rudy Giuliani casting on ‘The Masked Singer’: ‘Absolutely no regrets’

A top Fox programming official on Monday said he has “absolutely no regrets” that former President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani made a guest appearance on the hit show “The Masked Singer” last month.

During a conference call, Rob Wade, Fox’s president of alternative entertainment and specials, defended the decision to bring on the former New York City mayor and leading proponent of Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

“Yeah, absolutely no regrets,” Wade said, according to NBC News. “The marketing is all about delivering jaw dropping moments, which is exactly what the casting accomplished.”

“The Masked Singer” pits mystery contestants in costumes against each other in a singing competition, with the best performer moving on until a final winner is selected. Losing contestants are unveiled, with the judges guessing their identity based on clues.

Giuliani appeared on an episode that aired on April 20 dressed in a jack-in-the box costume and singing “Bad to the Bone” by George Thorogood and the Destroyers.

His identity was unveiled following his elimination from the show. His appearance led to judge Ken Jeong — who had guessed he was Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk — walking off the stage.

“I’m done,” Jeong said.

Rumors that Giuliani was a contestant began circulating back in February.

On Monday’s conference call, Wade said his “only regret” was that the media had leaked Giuliani’s identity before the reveal, according to NBC News.

“Kudos to you guys,” he said. “Just please don’t do it again. Thanks a lot.”