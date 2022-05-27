NFL Network host Rich Eisen makes impassioned plea on gun violence: ‘For God’s sake, do something’

Peacock Network and NFL host Rich Eisen on Thursday ended his show with a plea to lawmakers to “do something” after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

“Please, for God’s sake, do something,” Eisen said, responding to the killings of 19 elementary school children and two of their teachers, allegedly by an 18-year-old in possession of multiple semi-automatic rifles.

We've been off the last two days, so @richeisen took the opportunity to end today's show with words to please watch and share about the disaster in Uvalde, Texas:

The suspected shooter obtained both weapons legally in the days before he attacked Robb Elementary School.

“I just want a background check on somebody,” said Eisen. “I want somebody who’s 18 and bullied, or whatever caused him to be so diseased mentally that he’s going to take his anger out on his grandmother and then children cowering for their lives who just went to school and, by the way, apparently were watching ‘Moana.’ ”

Eisen admonished lawmakers who, he said, “refuse to do anything about it,” specifically referring to comments made since the incident by Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

“How about a background check on him? How about psychological evaluations?” Eisen asked. “You want to talk about mental health, I’m all for that.”

He continued to call for gun control measures that would “prevent” assault-style weapons from “getting in the hands of the wrong people.”

Eisen emphasized that he was not concerned about taking guns away from ordinary Americans, but was concerned about preventing access by people like “a lunatic who was allowed to have an assault rifle, because he could and because it’s legal, because it was easy” in Uvalde.

“We cannot give up as a society and we cannot give up on giving our two cents, and keep the pressure on those in power who do nothing about it. Children murdered in their classroom, murdered in their classroom, and you’re already seeing the responses from those in power who refuse to do anything about it, saying it’s about anything else other than easy legal access to assault weaponry,” Eisen said.